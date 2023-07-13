Man takes half day off for SIL's wedding, she's mad he won't 'be around' for rehearsals.

Weddings require a lot from everyone.

The couple getting married might have the most obvious load of obligations and costs, but even the guests without responsibilities need to take time off, figure out transportation, and have an outfit in order.

If you're not given proper notice, it can radically affect just how much of the wedding festivities you're able to swing.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for only carving out half the day for his sister-in-law's wedding.

He wrote:

AITA for not taking the whole day off for SIL wedding because she didn’t make me a part of it?