Man plans to skip nephew's wedding because husband isn't invited, sister says 'just come.'

They just didn’t invite him. I’ve been so angry about it I didn’t think it was best to talk to my sister, but my other sister spoke to her and she said it was a religious thing, and she objected but her husband and son were hearing none of it. I let my family know that I will not be attending, because in my view, rejecting my husband is rejecting me.

Now they are trying to persuade me to go anyway, saying “just come and have a good time, we want you there.” Again, I don’t think my sister and her family want me there. I am really disappointed because I haven’t seen my mom and my other sisters (and nieces and nephews) since Thanksgiving and I was looking forward to it.