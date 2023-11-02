Man refuses to make SIL's wedding dress, 'you called me the F-slur on my wedding day.'

There are times when you simply must say no, no matter what the emotional fallout is.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for refusing to make his SIL a wedding dress. He wrote:

AITA for refusing to make my SIL a wedding dress?

I (27M) have loved making stuff since I was a kid and I've worked with everything from wood to paint to welding and even fabric, which is what this situation concerns. I made my wife's dress since she couldn't find one that fit her, her style, and our budget. It wasn't my first time making clothes but I certainly wasn't an expert (nor am I now for that matter).