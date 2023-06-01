Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man shows up to sister's wedding with new husband from Ireland, 'steals thunder.'

Man shows up to sister's wedding with new husband from Ireland, 'steals thunder.'

Bronwyn Isaac
Jun 1, 2023 | 2:00 PM
ADVERTISING

Weddings aren't just a time to celebrate the couple getting married, they're also a time for old friends and family members to catch up on their lives and reconnect.

One of the best parts of any wedding is getting to see a favorite cousin or an old high school friend you lost touch with. However, sometimes the excitement over long-lost family members and friends can be so great it overshadows the wedding couple. And when this happens, dynamics can get dramatic.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for wearing his wedding ring and bringing his surprise husband to his sister's wedding.

He wrote:

AITA for wearing my wedding ring to my sister's wedding against her wishes and 'hijacking' her night?

My sister (29f) got married last Saturday. The ceremony was beautiful and I enjoyed myself as much as someone who is famously not a wedding guy could. The dramatics were not quite as enjoyable. I (27m) hadn't seen my family in a few months, and we've only had a handful of phone calls over the course of those months.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content