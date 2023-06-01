Man shows up to sister's wedding with new husband from Ireland, 'steals thunder.'

Weddings aren't just a time to celebrate the couple getting married, they're also a time for old friends and family members to catch up on their lives and reconnect.

One of the best parts of any wedding is getting to see a favorite cousin or an old high school friend you lost touch with. However, sometimes the excitement over long-lost family members and friends can be so great it overshadows the wedding couple. And when this happens, dynamics can get dramatic.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for wearing his wedding ring and bringing his surprise husband to his sister's wedding.

He wrote:

AITA for wearing my wedding ring to my sister's wedding against her wishes and 'hijacking' her night?