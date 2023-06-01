Man shows up to sister's wedding with new husband from Ireland, 'steals thunder.'

Weddings aren't just a time to celebrate the couple getting married, they're also a time for old friends and family members to catch up on their lives and reconnect.
One of the best parts of any wedding is getting to see a favorite cousin or an old high school friend you lost touch with. However, sometimes the excitement over long-lost family members and friends can be so great it overshadows the wedding couple. And when this happens, dynamics can get dramatic.
He wrote:
AITA for wearing my wedding ring to my sister's wedding against her wishes and 'hijacking' her night?
My sister (29f) got married last Saturday. The ceremony was beautiful and I enjoyed myself as much as someone who is famously not a wedding guy could. The dramatics were not quite as enjoyable. I (27m) hadn't seen my family in a few months, and we've only had a handful of phone calls over the course of those months.