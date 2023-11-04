'Selfish' bride uninvites future FIL when he's cuts her off from his wedding fund. AITA?

It started as an argument with her mother about how her daughter is a princess and I said no her daughter works at Chili’s and doesn’t even have a high school education while my son has been taking classes at community college so he doesn’t take out a dreaded student loan. (I also pay for that)

Everyone was extremely angry with me after that and I told my son I no longer support his marriage and I will take the wedding funds for his education but please don’t marry Sammie.

He hasn’t been talking to me saying he loves her and it was really awful of me to withdraw money from the weddings because Sammie and her mom put the downpayment of the dress on Sammie’s mom credit card.