MOH uses bachelorette party money pay off credit cards, bride kicks her out of wedding.

The last thing you want on your wedding day is to be surrounded by people you don't trust. Sadly, that means sometimes you have to cut people out last minute just to ensure the vibes are right.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for kicking out her maid of honor just five days before the wedding. She wrote:

"AITA for kicking my maid of honor out of my wedding with 5 days notice?"