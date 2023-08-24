MOH walks out of wedding, 'ruins everything' after finding out bride cheated with her ex.

The truth hurts, and sometimes, it can blow up everyone's spot. Especially if the truth reveals a friendship isn't what it seemed to be.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for walking out of a wedding she was part of after finding out the truth about the bride. She wrote:

'AITA for walking out of a wedding I was a part of and 'ruining' the day?'

I dated my ex-boyfriend 'John' for four years, and got serious enough where we starting planning for our future (wedding, kids, etc.). I thought we were pretty happy, but last year he dumped me pretty suddenly. I tried to figure out what went wrong, but he said it was 'personal' and that I should respect his space.