'My fiance doesn't want my best friend in our wedding because of his FB posts.' UPDATED

What someone chooses to post online can greatly affect how others view them.

In a popular post on the Relationships subreddit, a man asked if he should kick his best friend out of his wedding at his fiance's request. He wrote:

"My fiance is uncomfortable with my best friend and his wife being in our wedding."

My fiance and I: 30 M/F, fairly socially liberal, together 5 years, interracial couple, not religious My best friend and his wife: 30M/27F, strongly Christian, social conservatives, married 7 years.

My best friend is going to be my best man, and I was his best man. Our friendship is somewhat unusual because we are pretty much opposites as far as political and personal beliefs are concerned, but my policy with him is to never discuss these issues so as to avoid conflict and it works.