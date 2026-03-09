"My mother ruined my wedding and we haven't spoken since."

I want to share what happened at my wedding in September 2024. It's something I have been processing ever since and feel like I am continually being gaslit that I'm overreacting.

This is what the timeline of my wedding was supposed to be: - Reception begins with grand entrance and transitions directly into bride and groom's first dance

- After first dance folks find their seats, speeches begin - Once speeches are over, dinner begins

- Parents Dances (Father/Daughter and Mother/Son) - Cake cutting and opening of dance floor

The day started beautifully. The grand entrance went smoothly, the first dance happened, and we were both nervous but proud of how it went. The speeches followed, some funny, some emotional, some a mix of both. I cried through most of them. It was exactly what you hope that part of the day feels like.