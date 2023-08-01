'My wedding was crashed in 2005;' they 'helped themselves' to a special gift.

Wedding crashing isn't as easy as Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson made it look...between the seating chart, the family members, and the day-of coordinators--crashing a wedding is an extreme sport...

So, when a victim of the cunnin craft of wedding crashing decided to share their tale from the 2005 post-movie frenzy of party hoppers, the 'Wedding Shaming' shamers of Reddit were dying for every detail.

My wedding was crashed in 2005. I’ve never written the story down...

This was 2005 - the movie came out and crashing weddings was a thing. Although I love the movie, I hadn’t seen it.

A few weeks before our wedding I met a classical pianist named Roberto. We used to run/exercise together and he was full of interesting stories- he was a world traveler. He was in town for one season of our Orchestra. We met him for a dinner at his apartment, I’d say a week before the wedding.

When we arrived, Roberto introduced us to his girlfriend Claudia who was extremely attractive and from Bulgaria. She didn’t speak much English at all.