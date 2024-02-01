'My best friend spilled wine on my wife at our wedding. Now she wants me to cut ties.' UPDATED

Mistakes happen, but some seem more fishy than others.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a man shared the story of his best friend spilling on his wife, and how his wife suspected it was on purpose. He wrote:

"My wife [F32] recently had wine spilled on her by my best friend [F31] during our wedding. Now she is demanding that I [M33] cut ties."

Me and Ailie met through a mutual friend in 2012 during a pub quiz at university. I was quite attracted to her and actually told her so at the end of the evening, but she told me she had a boyfriend even though she was flattered all the same. Fast forward three years later. I meet Eliza at the Edinburgh Fringe and we just clicked immediately.