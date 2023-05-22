Woman's stepsister says fiancé should be hers, she says 'you deserve nothing.'

'AITA for telling my stepsister no one cared about her wedding after she wouldn’t stop comparing it to mine?'

notyourwedding_032

I (23f) have a stepsister, Maggie (27F), whose mother Miranda is married to my dad. I grew up mainly with my mother and stepfather so didn’t see Miranda or Maggie that often.

Also, Maggie and Miranda have a massive chip on their shoulders about my dad’s extended family so they stopped coming to most group things and I spent a lot of time staying with my grandparent during holidays, so I saw them even less.

For various reasons, most of my dad’s family has converged on the same area in the last couple of years so we see each other more often.