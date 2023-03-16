Non-binary sibling refuses to wear a dress to brother's wedding, family gets angry.

Traditional wedding dress codes are deeply gendered, so it can be hard fit in with them if you don't identify within the gender binary.
While plenty of wedding couples have foregone the requirement that women wear dresses and men wear suits, there are also lots of people who have clung to the classics. This choice might feel like a no-brainer for them personally, but can put gender-non-conforming wedding party members in a bind.
They wrote:
AITA for refusing to attend my brother's wedding because of the dress code?
My brother is getting married in a few months and his future wife recently asked me to be a part of her bridal party. I was thrilled and excited to be included, but then she informed me that the dress code for the bridal party was gender-specific, with women expected to wear dresses and men expected to wear suits.