Non-binary sibling refuses to wear a dress to brother's wedding, family gets angry.

Traditional wedding dress codes are deeply gendered, so it can be hard fit in with them if you don't identify within the gender binary.

While plenty of wedding couples have foregone the requirement that women wear dresses and men wear suits, there are also lots of people who have clung to the classics. This choice might feel like a no-brainer for them personally, but can put gender-non-conforming wedding party members in a bind.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a sibling asked if they're wrong for refusing to attend their brother's wedding because of the dress code.

They wrote:

AITA for refusing to attend my brother's wedding because of the dress code?