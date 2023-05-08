Parent pays for daughter's wedding and not son's, 'I already helped raise your kid.'

One of the most impossible tasks of parenting is being able to find and strike a balance of 'fairness' between your kids.
No matter how much you may want to, evenly distributing emotional availability and resources is not as simple as it sounds. Especially when life comes at you fast with all sorts of curve balls.
They wrote:
AITA for paying for my daughter's wedding but not my son's?
To make a long story short my son was a teen dad. His girlfriend at the time got pregnant right after they graduated high school and I practically raised their baby girl up until they both graduated college and got jobs. During this time I had my full focus on my grandchild which caused me to very stupidly not pay enough attention to my daughter. We’ve made up since and I’ve been making up for lost time with her.