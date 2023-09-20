Parents miss wedding because of flight problems, son still mad months later. UPDATED.

Forgiving and forgetting is easier said than done, especially when the thing you're forgiving is a major disappointment. Even if a loved one didn't mean to let you down, it still hurts when they're not there when you want them to be.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her son to "get over" him missing the wedding. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my son he needs to get over us missing his wedding?"

My son got married a few years ago, he lives on the other side of the country than us. He got a great job opportunity after college so he moved down. Two years ago he got married to Jenny and what I heard it was a beautiful wedding. So the whole issue started when we were trying to get there. The wedding was on Saturday and our plane left Thursday night.