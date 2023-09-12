Pregnant mom makes husband leave wedding early because of nausea, falls asleep, he's sad.

Having a new baby makes it exponentially harder to carve out time to socialize. All the open weekends and nights are now swallowed up with sleep training, catching up on a tiny person's laundry, and trying to get pockets of sleep and food during the chaos. For this reason, some parents intentionally try to soak up extra social time before the baby is born - because they know it'll be awhile before that time opens back up.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for making her husband leave a wedding reception with her. She wrote:

"AITA for making my husband leave a wedding reception with me?"