Previously unknown great-aunt expects to honeymoon with the newlyweds. AITA?

Your wedding night? It's a little different. One freshly married couple was beyond excited to consummate their marriage. And one relative did not understand why she couldn't simply share their room. They're family after all, right? If you suffer from social anxiety, I would steer clear of this story.

Wedding guest I’ve never met insulted we won’t let her stay in the “honey moon suite” with us (the bride and groom)

SilverrrFoxxxy

My fiancé and I are having a very causal wedding at his family’s hunting property in Northern Michigan. We are having a tiny ceremony (12 people, immediate family only) and 100 person reception. Both are at the hunting property. We didn’t want to have a wedding in the first place but my fiancé is an only child and his family really pushed for it so here we are.