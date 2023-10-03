Sibling refuses to buy sister second wedding gift since she's remarrying her husband.

Usually, when someone has a second wedding, it's to a new person. But there are rare situations where people get married, get divorced, and then marry each other yet again. Understandably, the emotional logistics around these situations are complex.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for not gifting their sister a second wedding gift. They wrote:

"AITA for not gifting my sister a second wedding gift?"

Two years ago my sister married her high school love after they were together for about 8 years. For their wedding, I bought them a pretty expensive couch ($7.6k) because it was on their wedding wishlist for the closer family. Back then she was absolutely stunned by the gift and said it was the best one she got.