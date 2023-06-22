Surprise wedding 'disappoints' moms who felt their 'chance' was 'taken away.' AITA?

When two mothers didn't get to play the role they always dreamed of for their adult children, they weren't happy at all. So, the bride came to Reddit to ask if she actually f**ked up that bad.
Careless_Evidence_46 writes:
Background: My father (66M) suddenly passed away, in February. It’s been a big shock and adjustment for everyone.
My now husband (35M) proposed on my (33F) birthday in March, he’d already talked to my mum and dad about it. I’m not a fan of big parties, so Husband and I decided to do a small celebration for our engagement, have a nice meal at a fancy hotel, everyone can dress up.
The more we planned and the more we talked about it. We thought it would be fun to just get married. We have been together for coming up 10 years. Neither of us wanted a big wedding, so we thought a small surprise wedding would suit us. Especially with my dad passing away I didn’t want a traditional big white wedding.
We invited 10 people, my mum, sister and her partner. His mum, dad, brother, his partner and daughter. We also invited our best friends (who are also in a relationship).
All goes to plan, everyone arrives, they are escorted into our reserved room where they see a sign saying welcome to the wedding of “Husband and OP”. Everyone is surprised. Our officiant gets people in places. Husband and I walk in together. We get married. Both mums sign the marriage certificate. We go for our sit down meal.
Everyone seemed happy at the time, people were laughing. Saying they should have expected it. We had a photographer there to catch their reaction,ceremony and posed pictures after.
We went away locally for a small honeymoon. When we have gotten back, both my mum and his mum have pulled us aside separately to say they were disappointed in us. That we had taken away their opportunity to be with us when we chose a venue, did wedding planning stuff.
They are both especially upset they never came wedding dress shopping with me. Which I ironically didn’t even do, I bought a emerald green 1950s bodycon pencil dress online. It was the first and only dress I tried on.
AITA (Am I the a-hole) for taking away everyone's chance to be involved with the wedding?
They were team OP all the way.
NTA (Not the a-hole). It was your wedding, not 'their opportunity'. They shouldn't be making you feel guilty when you did what you and your husband wanted to do, which wasn't a big, traditional wedding with a traditional wedding gown and such associated traditions, such as shopping for the dress (I now hate the word tradition).
They need to realize that it wasn't their wedding and that they should be prioritizing your happiness over their own desires. Congrats, by the way!
And OP agrees:
Thank you! Someone recently told me that traditions are just peer pressure from dead people. I don’t think I can look at traditions the same way again.
They are traditional, you are modern. No one is an AH here. If they push it they might cross the AH line. You could have communicated with them a little better. But other than that it is you and your partner's choice. Not them.
OP's response:
I agree we probably could have communicated better. We both agreed that neither of our mums can keep a secret to save their lives and they would have gone around telling everyone, which would have lead to more stress for us about why people weren’t invited.
NTA .... But it’s not unreasonable for Moms to be disappointed at what they perceive was a missed opportunity for them. You don’t need to defend your choices for your wedding but you can acknowledge their feelings. Don’t take it personally. They will get over it.
Consider in OP's mom's case, her husband and probably main support recently passed. So she may not have someone to really talk to about this, and also may have been really looking forward to the wedding planning as a distraction and something happy to focus on.
It probably stings if she was spending a lot of mental energy thinking about her daughter's wedding, and then to realize her daughter wasn't really thinking about her in that context at all. I would vote NAH (no a-holes here) and wish people had a little more empathy.
What you guys did should become a trend. Brilliant move. You saved yourselves months of arguments and expenditures and craziness that no one in the world should want. Tell them that it would be lovely if they would like to plan and make a party to celebrate the marriage.