Surprise wedding 'disappoints' moms who felt their 'chance' was 'taken away.' AITA?

Weddings are for the people celebrating their love, but some people seem to think weddings are for family. And those family members tend to have a lot of opinions on how a wedding should go.

When two mothers didn't get to play the role they always dreamed of for their adult children, they weren't happy at all. So, the bride came to Reddit to ask if she actually f**ked up that bad.

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for having a surprise wedding at mine and my husband's engagement party?'

Careless_Evidence_46 writes:

Background: My father (66M) suddenly passed away, in February. It’s been a big shock and adjustment for everyone.

My now husband (35M) proposed on my (33F) birthday in March, he’d already talked to my mum and dad about it. I’m not a fan of big parties, so Husband and I decided to do a small celebration for our engagement, have a nice meal at a fancy hotel, everyone can dress up.