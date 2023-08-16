Teen blasts dad and stepmom on FB after they exclude her from 'childfree' wedding.

When a stepparent joins the family, it's crucial they try and connect with their partner's kid(s). Ignoring, mistreating, or excluding the kid, no matter how old they are, can spell trouble down the road for the relationship.

But some people have their blinders on, and choose to make choices purely based on their mood at the moment - not the longer-term relationship consequences.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for putting her dad and stepmom on blast on social media after they excluded her from the wedding.

She wrote:

AITA for letting people know through social media the reason I wasn’t at my dad’s wedding?