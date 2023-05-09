Teen decides to skip mom's wedding for Taylor Swift concert, 'I don't like her fiance.'

In theory, a family member's wedding is going to take priority on the calendar no matter what. In reality, there are times when you cannot bear to watch them marry the person they chose, even if that decision ultimately hurts their feelings.
Like most things in life, there's no guidebook that determines the right thing to do in these scenarios. It's all situational, and what feels right for one person might feel completely wrong for another. Luckily, the internet is full of opinionated people who love to read and respond to the queries of strangers.
She wrote:
AITA for going to a concert over my mother's wedding?
My mom is getting remarried (my birth father passed away a while ago). A few weeks ago I won Taylor Swift tickets on the radio for the same day as her wedding. I made the decision to go to the concert over the wedding, and I told her this, and she is very upset- she has not spoken to me since. I love my mother and feel bad missing her wedding, but I thought she would understand due to the circumstances.