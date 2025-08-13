Wedding guest is 'offended' by couple's seating chart arrangement, 'they didn't stay for the reception.'

When my wife and I were planning our wedding, we spent a lot of time on where guests were seated and who they were seated with. We wanted to make sure everyone felt welcomed and got to enjoy the social aspects of our wedding - and not just be there to celebrate us.
We also worked closely with our parents because a lot of guests at the wedding were their friends & family, and we wanted people to meet and get along. A few weeks after the wedding, we were going through photos and I mentioned to my mom “Oh, I don’t seem to see any photos of Lady A and Husband A at the reception, but they’re clearly there during the ceremony.”
My mom calls me afterwards and was like “so after the wedding Lady A (whom my mom has known since they were 6) called and said Lady A and her husband were offended by where they were put on the seating chart and who they were seated with, so they left the wedding after the cocktail hour and didn’t stay for the reception."
We had put them at a table with friends of theirs, and people who we thought they’d get along with from a professional standpoint. My parents both have a lot of siblings, as do my in-laws, so it’s not like we could have put them at my parents’ table.
This family has been friends for a long time - we hosted their daughter’s bridal shower at our house, and then the audacity for them to not only leave our wedding reception where we paid for their plates, but also call my mom, let her know they did that, and also not leave a gift.
Luckily, the wedding was beautiful and everyone loved it (and my wife and I were thrilled with how everything went), but we couldn’t help but be shocked at how entitled some people can be!
RadiantBoysenberry71 said:
Why couldn't they just mingle during the cocktail hours, sit for the hour or so dinner would be served and then get up and mingle again with whomever was their more ideal companions for the evening? I've never been to a wedding that people stayed in their "assigned" seats all night. For the meal, yes, but after that it was open to move around as desired.
salsanacho said:
When I go to a wedding, I pretty much know my place. If it's my sister getting married... single digit table number. My coworker's wedding...I'm at table 36.. and I'm cool with that.
just_mark said:
Sounds like the trash took itself out, I don't see the problem.
littlescreechyowl said:
We were just at a wedding Saturday for one of our son’s best friends. We were just so honored to be included at all I didn’t even mind being on the balcony, with zero view of the festivities with 6 other tables lol.
lapsteelguitar said:
No good deed goes unpunished. Sometimes you can’t win.
tomkat1001 said:
Leaving could have been something you’re not aware of but they should have left a gift.
Patient_Gas_5245 said:
Wow, your guests were rude AF. They could have stayed, mingled, and been adults. Instead, they acted like entitled children. Your mom should have called them out since they are family friends. It's your wedding, not there's.
NotMe739 said:
Way too many guests, or sometimes should be guests, think the wedding should be all about them. A friend got married a couple years ago. His brother refused to even attend, let alone be in the wedding party like the groom wanted. Why? Because the groom didn't talk to the brother about it before proposing to his girlfriend.