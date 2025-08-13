Wedding guest is 'offended' by couple's seating chart arrangement, 'they didn't stay for the reception.'

When my wife and I were planning our wedding, we spent a lot of time on where guests were seated and who they were seated with. We wanted to make sure everyone felt welcomed and got to enjoy the social aspects of our wedding - and not just be there to celebrate us.

We also worked closely with our parents because a lot of guests at the wedding were their friends & family, and we wanted people to meet and get along. A few weeks after the wedding, we were going through photos and I mentioned to my mom “Oh, I don’t seem to see any photos of Lady A and Husband A at the reception, but they’re clearly there during the ceremony.”

My mom calls me afterwards and was like “so after the wedding Lady A (whom my mom has known since they were 6) called and said Lady A and her husband were offended by where they were put on the seating chart and who they were seated with, so they left the wedding after the cocktail hour and didn’t stay for the reception."