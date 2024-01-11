Wedding planner finds out venue is double-booked week of wedding, calls bride, gets ghosted.

Logistics are a pain to navigate no matter what, but they're especially fun to navigate in the overpriced labyrinth of the wedding industrial complex.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her bridal client that the venue was double booked. She wrote:
I (29F) and my business partner (34F) run a wedding planning and coordination business. For context, we have several different packages, but it breaks down to basically A. We plan your wedding start to finish, or, B. You plan your wedding and we are there on the day of to execute the timeline, coordinate vendors, etc. etc. etc. to make sure the day runs smoothly and you have no stress.
Here's what happened with one of our Package B clients:
The ceremony begins at 6PM (in a different area on the same property) and the bride was told that not only would she be the only wedding in the room that she booked on that day, but that because she was the only wedding in that room that day she would also be able to go in there prior to her ceremony to take photos as all vendors had ample time to complete the room setup.
Normally these photos would happen during cocktail hour, but she didn't want to miss out on that so we were trying to accommodate her and it should've been no issue considering she was told that she was the only wedding that day.
Yesterday, we received an email from the florist stating that they couldn't gain access to the reception room, according to the venue, until 5:45PM as there is another wedding occurring in the same room and it ends at 5:45PM. Normally, this would be fine and we would simply rearrange timings and notify the vendors so that they can allocate additional personnel to account for a short setup time.
So, we called the client and asked if she was aware of this (we understand now that she should've called the venue first to confirm this, however, it ended up being accurate so it wouldn't have made a difference). She was not and was incredibly upset. She and her father called the venue and, apparently, went off on them.
The venue event specialist then called my partner and scolded her for telling the client stating that "telling her the week of her wedding was bad coordinating practice and that we should've just let it go and then hung up on her without letting her speak. After speaking with my partner about this phone call, I called the event specialist myself to get a feel for what was going on from his point of view.
He gave me the same treatment, would not allow me to speak, and hung up on me. Immediately after we attempted to call the bride at 5:50PM, but she didn't answer. So, we sent her a text to please call us which she also did not answer. An hour later, we sent another text to the group chat we have with her and her MOH (her sister) asking to please call us, but neither one of them has responded.
It is now 12PM the next day and she still has not texted or called and we're supposed to have our final call this evening. So, AITA for telling her that she wouldn't be able to take photos in the reception room prior to her ceremony because the venue booked another wedding during the day and we wouldn't be able to have the room setup completed in time?
IamIrene wrote:
"and the bride was told that not only would she be the only wedding in the room that she booked on that day"
Sounds to me like the venue got caught in a lie to the bride! You are NTA...but everyone seems to be blaming you and that's not fair. Guess you've stumbled upon an "industry secret" and can, for future weddings, advise your brides accordingly because apparently, venues can lie.
zoobatron__ wrote:
NTA what is going on with this venue? So unprofessional. People pay big money for weddings and they are trying to rinse people getting these weddings in back to back and setting unrealistic expectations. You were definitely right to have said something to the bride. You’ve done nothing wrong here.
ghosted-- wrote:
NTA, you are booked as her Day of Coordinator with some pre-event calls. Very typical arrangement. I will say, you need to have a thicker skin about this stuff. If there are some alternative locations, I would come prepped with them. Otherwise, it’s not your problem - you need to take direction from her.
Edit: you both are being a little too reactive and emotional about the venue folks being angry after being caught, and you are letting it bleed into the client treatment. Also maybe put the words “day of coordinator” at the top instead of explaining your different packages. Less confusing for unfamiliar folks.
fomaaaaa wrote:
NTA. I got married last September, and if another vendor informed me that our venue had been lying about availability in a way that affected the day-of plan, i’d have been so thankful for them and so furious at the venue. How the hell is the venue gonna say that you shouldn’t have told the client the week of the wedding when they weren’t gonna tell her at all?!
OP is NTA at all, if anyone is, it's the people who run the venue.