Woman gets asked to help pay for mom's wedding to man who calls her 'golddigger.'

Money is the ultimate stressor and can sadly sour even the most closely bonded relationships. Family bonds, marriages, and friendships have all been ended over financial differences and tense money situations, and it all comes down to the axis of honest communication, entitlement, and generosity.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for refusing to help pay for her mom's wedding. She wrote:

'AITA for refusing to give my Mom money for her wedding?'

My Mom is 56 and her fiancée is 59, I'm 29 and my brother is 19. My Father is 54 for anyone wondering. About 4 months ago, my Mom got engaged to her fiancée (fake name) Joseph. Joseph is a fairly nice guy but we do have different takes on a lot of differing topics like politics (which I try not to judge someone on), behaviors, and appropriate boundaries.