Woman tells BFF she won't make destination wedding even after bride offers to help.

Destination weddings can be truly magical. But there's a price to pay for that magic, and it's a lot of cold, hard, cash. Even the most accessible destination weddings require a sizable investment from guests in travel costs alone. Sometimes, that simply isn't feasible.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for refusing to attend her best friend's destination wedding because of the costs. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to attend my best friend's destination wedding?"

My (25F) best friend (25F) and I have been incredible friends for over a decade. She was a bridesmaid in my wedding and put a lot of time, energy, and money into throwing showers, bachelorette parties, etc. Well, now she is engaged and is planning a destination wedding (accommodations and all meals will be paid for).