Woman throws childfree wedding, brother says 'If your nieces can't come, neither will I.'

Childfree weddings have become more and more common as people grapple with the rising costs of wedding arrangements, as well as the simple fact that it's harder to party if you're worried about children getting into the rum punch.

However, just because they've become more common, doesn't mean they're conflict-free. A lot of people still take offense to the concept of a childfree wedding, especially if it means their children are excluded from a family event.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her brother he can't come to the wedding if he brings the kids.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my brother he cannot come to my wedding?