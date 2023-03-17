Woman doesn't defend sister after her husband takes jab at her in front of the family.

Ideally, when you get married, your partner will become good friends with your entire family, and everyone will live in gorgeous harmony.

But personality differences, petty squabbles, and basic incompatibilities get in the way of that, which means there can be trouble in paradise with the in-laws.

The easiest course of action is to keep the peace in person, then go off and complain later behind closed doors. But there are times when people simply cannot contain their dislike of an in-law, and it makes everyone around them uncomfortable.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not defending her sister after her husband took a jab at her.

She wrote:

AITA for not defending my sister after my husband said “good luck, you’ll need it marrying her” to her fiancé?