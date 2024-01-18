Woman holds designer purse hostage; won't let SIL use it for wedding. AITA?

Just to clarify, it's not about being unwilling to help but more about protecting a sentimental and valuable gift. I offered other bags of mine she could borrow. Just not this one due to its sentimental value.

AITA for not lending my sister-in-law my expensive designer purse for her wedding? She's acting like I ruined her big day over this, but I think it was an unreasonable request.

Let's see what readers thought.

antiquead7 writes:

NTA, I find it funny that she called you materialistic for not lending her the purse. Yet she needed the purse to complete her outfit. And the only reason she wanted your purse was because it was expensive and designer. So in other words, she's mad that you wouldn't let her be materialistic with your items.