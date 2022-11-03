Woman reject's fiancé's mother's ring because it's 'cursed.' BF won't speak to her.

When this bride to be is rude about her engagement ring, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting my bfs ‘family’ ring and ruining the start of a tradition?"

My 20f bf 22m wants to get engaged and wants me to have his mothers ring. Only thing is his father cheated on his mother and remarried. It’s a lovely ring but i feel like it's kind of cursed. I don’t want that ring to be mine considering the past and it’s value for the relationship.

i know it may seem “small” or “in the past” but i just feel like it’s the same as offering a piece of your parents relationship into our future and their relationship was not positive. I just don’t want that ring. I'm okay with a 25¢ ring.