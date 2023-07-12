Woman doesn't bring nice tray to wedding since 'it'll get stolen,' BF tells wedding couple.

In general, if you don't want a precious object to be damaged, then you should keep it safe from high-risk situations. In this context, situations where a lot of drunk people will be around definitely counts as 'high-risk.'

However, there's no chill way to say dear friends, I am putting away my nice things because I don't trust you.'

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for saying she didn't want her expensive tray stolen at a wedding.

She wrote:

AITA for saying that I don't want an expensive tray stolen at a wedding?