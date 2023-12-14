Woman plans to bring mom on vacation during destination wedding, gets uninvited by bride.

Weddings are stressful for everyone involved, and unfortunately, this stress can bubble up into some serious arguments.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for taking her mom on vacation during her friend's destination wedding. She wrote:

"AITA for taking my mom on vacation during my friend’s destination wedding?"

I (28F) am friends with Ruth (30F). We have been friends for 8 years. We met in med school and became closer during COVID after we stayed in the same city for post-med school training (residency) until I left to finish residency in another state/city closer to family a few years ago. She's having a destination wedding in the Dominican Republic (DR) at an all inclusive resort.