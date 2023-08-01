Woman quits being MOH, cancels brother's wedding arrangements after SIL snaps at her.

Desperate times call for desperate measures.
Desperate measures often inspire desperate responses.
And those desperate responses create conflict people bring to the internet for advice.
She wrote:
AITA for cancelling my brother's wedding?
To make a novel short, my (F,27) brother (M,30) met his future wife (F, 28 - Ella) at a party three years ago. Honestly, we never got along but I always tried to put up a peaceful front because my brother seemed blissfully happy with her. Ella was mean to me a lot. Like A LOT. She would make comments about my weight, my makeup, and especially my dog.
She hated animals and hated that I would bring my lab, Toast, to my parents or my brother's house. It always just felt like something aimed to hurt me. When the two got engaged she asked me to be her MOH since she has no sisters or many girl-friends and since my brother seemed thrilled, I obliged. What I failed to realize when I accepted the role was that to her MOH meant planning the entire wedding.
Like I was booking venues, florists, jazz band, everything. Even worse she expected me to put MY credit card down for all of it. (My brother and her are not exactly well off and since I have a well-paying job I didn’t mind holding the deposits but it was starting to add up to a lot.) Every time I asked Ella about it, she would say that it would all be paid back by her parents before the wedding.
Well flash forward to last week, about three weeks before the wedding and she’s unbearable to be around. She can’t last more than a few sentences before snapping at anyone. So when I of course brought up the money, s#$t hit the fan. I asked if she had received the updated receipt of everything owed when she exploded.
She called me a whole line of terrible names but the one that stuck out was her saying “What do you need the money for anyway? Your sick dog is dead now.” My beautiful Toasty died about a month before this after he fought the bravest battle with cancer. He was my soul dog and I was devastated. I blinked at her and simply left the room, having no energy to even respond to something so cruel.
I went back to my car and after the 20 silent minute drive home, I parked the car and immediately called the vendors and cancelled any deposit under my card. Every. Single. One. After almost 20 calls, all that was left of her wedding was the dress and the flower arch. I texted my brother a short explanation.
I told him that every vendor would be contacting him if they wished to keep their services and they were now responsible for covering everything. And that I would no longer be attending. It was a matter of minutes before my phone started to explode and I just turned it off. It’s been a few days and I haven’t talked to anyone but my mom, who thankfully understands where I was coming from.
My brother has tried to call but I just feel terrible. Both about what I did and about what she said. I know what I did was extreme but I also couldn’t sit by and practically enable her cruelty anymore. I still can’t help but feel bad for ruining my brother’s big day. So I don’t know, am I the @$$hole for this?
logicallies wrote:
NTA. They were never going to pay you back, it’s a good thing she showed how wicked she was before you got stuck with the bill. I’m sorry about your loss. Don’t let anyone make you feel bad about what you did, they shouldn’t be getting married if they don’t have the money. If her parents were going to pay they can put down their card for deposits. When you give family money, don’t ever expect to get it back.
YouthNAsia63 wrote:
Now, OP, since you probably aren’t going to the wedding, that block of time is still freed up. Why don’t you take a day or two and go someplace special. Someplace nice, just for you. You deserve it, not just to make up for the way the bride treated you, but because of the loss of your dog. NTA.
Midlife_Crisis_46 wrote:
NTA. Not even a little. First, a MOH duties do NOT include planning the whole wedding and they certainly do NOT put down all the deposits and pay for the wedding. If you ask me, it sounds 100% like they were going to stiff you for the wedding. I don’t believe for a minute her parents were paying for it.
She was using us and I can’t believe your brother can’t see the kind of person she is. And I’ll tell you what, f#$king with the memory of my dog, well those are fighting words. I guess she f#%ked around and found out.
Inner-Show-1172 wrote:
You didn't cancel the wedding. You extricated yourself from an abusive and exploitative situation. They're still free to marry, on their own thin dime. Your only possible slightly bad move was agreeing to be this witch's MOH. You were generous and hard-working, only to be rewarded with cruelty. As Maya Angelou said,
'When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.'
disney_nerd_mom wrote:
NTA at all. She’s cruel and awful and they both suck for not paying you back. She would be dead to me and your brother too unless he came up with a breathtakingly spectacular apology. Nobody says crap about my dog and gets away with it. Thank you for standing up for Toasty and hitting the witch where it hurts. It’s the least she deserves.
What I’d like to know is just when did it become the MOH/bridesmaids job to plan the wedding? I had never heard of that until coming here to Reddit. Back in my day as MOH or bridesmaid, you tried on dresses, bought the one the bride wanted, maybe had a small little bachelorette party, walked down the aisle and helped her to the bathroom when she’s wearing her big dress. That was it.
OP is definitely NTA, and hopefully, her willingness to stand up for herself inspires her brother to reassess his relationship.