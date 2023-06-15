Woman gets randomly demoted from maid of honor in sister's wedding, decides not to go.

In theory, it's a given that you'd go to your sister's wedding.

But reality is far more complicated, and family dynamics can be a truly endless labyrinth of mixed signals and emotional slights. The saying 'nothing is thicker than blood' doesn't account for all of the emotional contradictions that live in a family dynamics.

To this very point, in a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not going to her sister's wedding.

She wrote:

AITA for not going to my sister's wedding?