Woman refuses to go to bridal shower after suddenly being 'demoted' from bridesmaid. UPDATED.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for refusing to attend her friend's bridal shower after getting demoted from the wedding. She wrote:

"WIBTA if I don’t attend my friend’s bridal shower after she outed me as a bridesmaid and disinvited me from her wedding (but still wants to be friends)?"

Bride is getting married in May and asked me to be her bridesmaid over the summer. I was ecstatic and of course said yes.

Background: I dated one of the groomsmen, who also happens to be officiating the wedding, seriously for 5 years. We split amicably back in Feb due to me traveling for work, us struggling with long distance, and simply growing apart.