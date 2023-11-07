Woman refuses to make SIL's wedding dress for free, SIL throws fit, family calls her AH.

When someone shows you their true colors, it's best to take note and remember. That way, when they try to trap you into a less-than-ideal situation, you can find the exit door.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for backing out of making her SIL's wedding dress. She wrote:

"AITA for backing out of making my sister-in-law's wedding dress?"

I 24(F) am a seamstress/dress designer who works for private clients on commission. Two years ago my sister got married and as my gift to her, I designed and made her wedding dress free of charge and all her bridesmaid dresses at cost of raw materials. My brother's then girlfriend (now fiancée) was part of the wedding party and knew I was doing this.