Woman asks sister for $20K for her wedding after calling her's 'trashy.' AITA?

Unfortunately, weddings can sometimes feel like a competition.

Everyone wants to have the perfect day and it is hard not to compare your wedding to other people's. It's also hard to not feel insulted when someone you love has criticisms about your special day. Two sisters were both given $25,000 from their parents to put towards their wedding. One sister got married first and decided to have a conservative, small wedding, saving a majority of the funds. Now, her sister is getting married in a much more grandiose manner. She can't afford it and says her sister should give her the money she needs. All of this after trash talking her sisters minimalist wedding.

AITA for not helping my sister pay for her wedding even though I could easily afford it just because of a petty reason?

Big-Card9984