Woman finds out SIL is holding grudge over dress she wore to her wedding as a 9-year-old.

Hell hath no fury like a family member holding a grudge they refuse to bring up to you. There are few feelings worse than sensing a vague tension and having no idea where it's coming from or how to resolve. It's even worse when you finally find out the root, and it's seemingly absurd.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for telling her sister-in-law that her grudge is stupid. She wrote:

'AITA for telling my SIL that the grudge she's holding against me over wedding photos is stupid?'

I (F20) have an older brother (M34) 'Tim.' Tim has a wife, 'Vicky' (F33). For a while now, I've noticed Vicky has been acting weird around me. She avoids interacting with me, avoids eye contact, and doesn't make conversation, and generally seems annoyed with my presence. I wasn't really sure what her problem was.