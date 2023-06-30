Woman snaps at future SIL after being asked to gain weight for brother's wedding.

Body image and wedding planning are two of the most loaded topics you can get into conflict over. So when you combine the two, well, things can get straight up explosive.
Everyone has a radically different relationship with their body, and a different history of how they've been spoken to by family members and peers. Weddings, at their very core, are a day where you're being photographed and looked at by the closest people in your life. So it's hardly surprising it brings up big feelings around body image.
She wrote:
AITA for not going to my brother and now SIL’s Wedding and for calling my SIL a fat b&$%h?
Hi, I am 20 female and my brother is 28 male and my now sister in law is 30 female. About six months ago, I actually stuck to a regime of weight loss and it worked. I was 135 pounds and 5”1 now I am 105 pounds. 6 -7 months ago, my brother gave me a heads up that his now wife whom then I was kind of friends with wanted me there as a bridesmaid.
A few times I have gone to Starbucks with her and like gotten our nails done together. I got busy with school and focusing on weight loss I didn’t see them until this early June. Yes of course there were breaks, but I wanted to rest in my apartment because I was burnt out from school.
I appreciate them understanding I have school and can’t make it when they were picking bridesmaids dresses or other things of that sort. (The college I go to is across the country we live in the east coast). So when I saw them this late May, 30 pounds lighter, my now sister in law said “why did you lose weight?”
And I replied saying “because I felt I wasn’t healthy now I feel my best.” She frowned and didn’t say anything. I chalked it up to her being a bit nervous about her wedding. She had already sent me the photos of the dress and needed me to come for measurements, but I couldn’t due to it wasn’t in my budget (flight tickets are expensive).
So they got me a face time with the person who measures and makes the dresses based on that and helped me measure over call. (They weren’t there while I was measuring they were preparing for something else). So my brother after the conversation that happened above came up to me and asked me if I could put on a few pounds.
He explained his now wife is jealous of how I look thinner than her. I asked to speak to her about this matter. She agreed to talk and I told her that her big day should not be ruined by how big or small someone is and we should love how we are. She got angry and told me it isn’t hard to gain a few pounds in the next 3 weeks.
I told her calmly I won’t be attending if she thinks like this. She started to loose her temper and started to insult me. Saying that I used to be a fat cow and other things of that sort. So I finally just said “I’m not coming to your wedding you fat b@#$h.'
My brother and our parents are calling me out and saying I messed up. Was I the @$$hole?
KronkLaSworda wrote:
NTA.
Telling someone to gain weight for their own vanity is one of the most narcissistic things I've read on this forum. I would have called her worse names.
'Saying I messed up.'
Not to me. It sounds like you just avoided an expensive airline ticket. People like her don't deserve a place in your life. Make her apologize for her comment and her demand.
Kukka63 wrote:
NTA, it's utterly unreasonable to ask anyone to gain weight. Your future SIL needs to work on her insecurities instead of making ridiculous demands.
Impossible-Peach-985 wrote:
NTA. You were nice and understanding the entire conversation. She called you a cow and basically implied she wanted you in the wedding to make herself look good. Frankly I would have called her more than just a fat b but I'm a petty AH.
Reasonable_Earth2314 wrote:
Clearly NTA. I do not get how people are saying ESH. You lost weight and got healthy. She’s clearly insecure and tried to make you take on unhealthy habits for her own vanity. You responded in kind when she started outright insulting you for not kowtowing to her ridiculous demand and in reality she deserved it.
Comfortable-Focus123 wrote:
This is borderline, but NTA. Your reaction was not the most genteel, but after they got angry, insulted you, and then actually asked you to GAIN WEIGHT for the wedding, it is understandable. You had weight issues prior, and your height and weight are now in normal range. Did they want you to have an eating disorder? Good luck to your brother in getting married to this person.
OP is NTA in this situation, but her SIL is a giant one, and on one left this conversation feeling angelic.