Woman tells aunt to 'get it together' at cousin's wedding, gets called 'jealous.' UPDATED.

There's nothing like a wedding to kick up all of the family drama and cause people to let you know what they really think.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her aunt to "get it together" at her daughter's wedding. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my aunt to get it together at her daughter's wedding?"

TA account My cousin “Tanya” just got married. Everything was beautiful and I had the honor of being a part of the bridal party. Everyone in the party had a role to play and mine was practically “quality control” for lack of better words.

I basically had to go around and make sure people were where they needed to be for pictures, activities, etc. to keep things moving. First everything was like butter but I realized my aunt “Carrie” (MOB) kept disappearing and making things fall behind.