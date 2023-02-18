Mom crashes estranged daughter's wedding in her own wedding dress. UPDATED

AITA for telling my mom if she wants to plan a wedding to get remarried?

Guilty_Balance_556

I (32f) recently started planning my wedding with my fiancé (31f) and my mom immediately jumped to help us plan. I thought at first it'd be ok but she will call vendors and venues she likes, will give them my information so they call me about a scheduled time and my mom swoops in to say "it'd be rude not to go since they invited you."

She recently showed us a massive binder of different ideas she wants us to look through. It's exhausting, at every step she will insist on looking at her ideas and when we reject them she'll throw a fit and tell me I don't love her because I ignore all her wishes.