Mom crashes estranged daughter's wedding in her own wedding dress. UPDATED

I (32f) recently started planning my wedding with my fiancé (31f) and my mom immediately jumped to help us plan. I thought at first it'd be ok but she will call vendors and venues she likes, will give them my information so they call me about a scheduled time and my mom swoops in to say "it'd be rude not to go since they invited you."
She recently showed us a massive binder of different ideas she wants us to look through. It's exhausting, at every step she will insist on looking at her ideas and when we reject them she'll throw a fit and tell me I don't love her because I ignore all her wishes.
I also want to add I think she's had it in her head since I was a kid she'd plan my wedding. Even before I came out and dated men she'd comment on how excited she was for the wedding, and when me and when I told her my fiancé proposed she immediately started berating me about when we'd have the wedding so she could help us plan it.