'Share your plate.' Disabled woman humiliated at wealthy family's cheap wedding. UPDATED

Our aunt responded that the bride doesn't know the boyfriend so that's out of the question. My sister understood and asked if there was a preference on who she brings (she has aids that have been with her almost since birth so the whole family knows them). Our aunt informed her that she doesn't get a plus one at all and that our dad can take care of her.

My sister told her that unfortunately that wouldn't work as our dad can't do all of her needs (i.e. bathroom). Our aunt got snippy with her and told her that she thought our dad gets paid by the state to help her.