10 brides who had 'horrible bridesmaids' share their side of the story.

As Kelly and I texted back and forth, she repeatedly disregarded how her actions effected me. When I told her what she had done hurt me, she flat out said, “No I didn’t.” It ended with me asking her for some space as I was just so overwhelmed by the whole situation.

I should add that in addition to being my MOH, Kelly had agreed to make our cake. We wanted to have a cheese tower as neither of us are big on cake, and she was a professional cheese monger, so it just made sense. Mistake number three, MOH and bridesmaids have enough responsibility, it’s not worth the added stress at the cost of saving a buck. So, one week later I was ready to talk and asked her to let me know when and how would be best so we could move forward from this. She proceeds to tell me she is not ready to talk, didn’t know if she’d ever be ready, and must “relinquish all MOH duties.”