16 guests who have witnessed a wedding objection share what happened next.

While we've all fantasized about standing up and objecting during the seemingly pointless 'speak now or forever hold your peace' portion of a wedding, but does anyone besides Taylor Swift ever actually do it?

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Wedding guests who have objected at weddings or seen someone object, what happened in the next 5 minutes?' people were ready to share the wedding horror story that still occasionally wakes them up in a cold sweat at 3 AM.

1.

My dad marrying his third wife. My step brother and I were in the wedding party. He was about 6, I was 10. The preacher asks if anyone objects and my brother raises his hand so very politely. My dad asks why, and my step brother replies, 'because I want you to promise to take me fishing whenever I want, first.' - Southern_Kisses

2.