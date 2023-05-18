16 guests who have witnessed a wedding objection share what happened next.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Wedding guests who have objected at weddings or seen someone object, what happened in the next 5 minutes?' people were ready to share the wedding horror story that still occasionally wakes them up in a cold sweat at 3 AM.
My dad marrying his third wife. My step brother and I were in the wedding party. He was about 6, I was 10. The preacher asks if anyone objects and my brother raises his hand so very politely. My dad asks why, and my step brother replies, 'because I want you to promise to take me fishing whenever I want, first.' - Southern_Kisses
When the pastor got to the part 'or forever hold your peace,' the bride said, 'Yes, I’d like to say something.' Then she turned around to her guests and said, 'I’d like to thank my maid of honor for sleeping with my fiancé last night.' With that, she threw her bouquet and stormed off. The story even made it on the radio at the time.- [deleted]