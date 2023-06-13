15 wedding photographers share 'they're not gonna last' moments.

No one has a behind-the-scenes view of the wedding day quite like a wedding photographer.

While everyone is crying from joy, melting down from stress, and primping and prodding through the prep, the wedding photographer fades into the background and finds all the angles. This gives them the ultimate position as an observer, someone people forget is there as they air out all the pre-wedding drama.

In a popular post on the Ask Reddit thread, wedding photographers shared the moments they thought 'they're not gonna last.'

1. From breakitupkid:

Went to a wedding during college for my friends that got married who graduated 2 years prior to me. They had a beautiful wedding on a boat off the Keys and as the best man gave his speech, he was really drunk by this point, just shouted out, 'You don't deserve her, you literally got a b#$w job from a stripper, no make that two str*ppers at your bachelor party. Peace out.'