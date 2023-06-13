15 wedding photographers share 'they're not gonna last' moments.

No one has a behind-the-scenes view of the wedding day quite like a wedding photographer.
While everyone is crying from joy, melting down from stress, and primping and prodding through the prep, the wedding photographer fades into the background and finds all the angles. This gives them the ultimate position as an observer, someone people forget is there as they air out all the pre-wedding drama.
Went to a wedding during college for my friends that got married who graduated 2 years prior to me. They had a beautiful wedding on a boat off the Keys and as the best man gave his speech, he was really drunk by this point, just shouted out, 'You don't deserve her, you literally got a b#$w job from a stripper, no make that two str*ppers at your bachelor party. Peace out.'
He dropped the mic and tried to do a dramatic exit but by this point, we were all stuck on this boat in the middle of the ocean. It took an hour to get back to port and it was the most awful and awkward hour of our lives for everyone on that boat.
Bride looked visibly miserable the entire ceremony. While photographing the men’s “getting ready” portion, the groom repeatedly kept joking about killing himself.
During the toast, the bride ran off to the bathroom for about 30 minutes and came back wiping her tears with her eyes red and puffy. Neither of them had any chemistry at all, it made no sense why they were together to me. That was the last wedding I shot.
Over coffee, at our initial 'do they want to hire me' meeting. They argued bitterly the entire time and eventually, the groom just sat back in his chair with his arms crossed and wouldn't speak to either of us.
I went home and the next day, emailed them the old 'something suddenly came up' and that my schedule had unfortunately changed. Red flags aren't just for the people in the relationship. Vendors, see them and heed them. 🚩
Bride was such a monumental b#$%h her mom gave me a $500 tip for not walking out on the event when she was treating everyone (even her now husband) like a piece of s#%t employee.
She did the whole clicking fingers thing when wanting someone to do something for her, and she berated the dj for grabbing a sandwich when he'd been there for about 8 hours and was told that he should've brought his own lunch and she would be taking the cost of the food (like an open buffet style) out of his paycheck. They were divorced within three years, but not before having 3 kids that have stupid names.
The engagement session. The couple was in from out of town because she had just taken the bar exam to become a lawyer. At the end of the session, I gave them a prompt to share with each other what they were proud of each other for. He couldn't think of a single thing.
Somehow they still got married, complete with: the groom drinking 11 IPAs + several shots before the ceremony, mother of the bride so drunk for family photos she pretended to strip, and the groom and all the groomsmen wearing camo hats with neon orange letters that said 't%$ties and beer.'
For the entire wedding day. Including sunset couples photos where he refused to do anything I suggested, nearly spat chew right on my feet, kept farting on purpose, and loudly complained about how all he wanted was to go have sex.
Ooh finally one of these I can contribute to. My mother was a wedding photographer till I was about 18-19 and I helped out on many of them. The one that stands out the most was when we were at a campsite where both the wedding and reception were being held. About halfway through the reception, I hear the groom start laughing maniacally.
I peeked over his way and could see two groomsmen hauling the thrashing and screaming bride towards the lake. They threw her into the freezing cold water with her veil and dress still on. When she got out of the water I genuinely thought she might shoot somebody. Saying she looked like a drowned rat would have been an insult to rats. Her hair and makeup and the dress were ruined beyond repair.
The fact that the groom laughed and didn’t do anything stuck with me as being a dog s#$t move even as a teen. Apparently, she thought so too because iirc they didn’t even make it 6 months.
When the groom looked at her like she was the love of his life, and she treated the day like her Prom and ignored him. I think they lasted six months.
When I worked as a wedding planner for a hotel chain, the groom had found out his bride was having an affair with her brother's best mate. The bride's mother knew about it, but insisted on the wedding and paid a fortune.
The groom wasn’t drinking much and at the speeches, stood up and revealed he knew and said he was getting an annulment. He then took his best man on his honeymoon. The honeymoon the bride's parents had paid for.
Wedding band, not photographer, but I'd say the one where the groom was caught shagging a bridesmaid during the reception. Honorable mention to the one where the groom and his new brother-in-law's 'funny' play fighting very suddenly stopped being funny.
Groom didn't want to participate in any wedding pictures after the ceremony. I believe he was more interested in drinking beers with his buddies. I don't think they lasted a year.
At the rehearsal dinner, every toast to the bride was some euphemistic variation of “I’m so glad you finally found someone to put up with your bulls#$%.”
They barely made it to the 6 month mark.
I met with potential clients to go over the details of the wedding and to see if we would be a good fit to work together. I tried to schedule something at a cafe, but they insisted on me coming to their house. When I arrived, there was a 5-gallon Home Depot bucket of dirty diapers on the front porch. I had a feeling this wasn't going to go well.
A young kid probably 7 or so answered the door, all I could see and hear were children running around everywhere. The soon-to-be husband was sitting on his bed that was in the living room watching TV and the bride was in the kitchen with two kids on either hip. She told me to sit at the kitchen table to go over the wedding details.
She shouted at her fiance to come and join the meeting where he didn't acknowledge that I was there to talk about shooting their wedding. The bride was annoyed, then asked if I saw the bucket full of dirty diapers on the porch. I said that I had, and she said her fiancee has so many kids with other women that is the only place to keep them so they don't stink up the house.
I did not take the job. I always wondered what happened to that couple.
The maid of honor very drunkenly said in her speech for the groom to call her once the marriage was over (a couple of her friends said that in their speeches actually) and the best man told the bride the groom's phone lock code in his speech because 'she was going to need it.' Those two last maybe a year.
The bride ended up moving states for a new job which made sense to me after seeing how sh#$%y her friends and family were during that wedding. The other couple I can think of had 12 bridesmaids/groomsmen EACH, yes 24 people just in the wedding party. Not including users, guest book attendant, flower girls etc.
The bride and groom belonged sorority/fraternity at the same school, that's why there were so many people. The bridesmaids/groomsmen had all dated each other and several of them had dated the bride and groom in college too, so it was a ton of fighting and drama the whole day. Those two lasted a while. I think 5 years. But the bride got pregnant on their honeymoon.
I doubt they would have lasted a year if she hadn't gotten pregnant so quickly. Years after they broke up, I was invited to the bride's younger sister's bridal shower (they were family friends) and the OG bride got drunk on champagne and talked about how miserable she was planning her first wedding, and besides her daughter it was the biggest mistake of her life blah blah, so that was fun.
**Edit: For the confused comments, the last bride regrets the marriage, not the daughter. Sorry, I should have been more clear. She regretted getting married to her first husband/wedding but NOT having her daughter. The daughter is in Jr high now, seems very happy and loved.
When the groom told the bride she couldn't have cake because she was overweight. Lasted a year. He gained weight 😂
Her three kids from a previous marriage (8, 9, and 12) were screaming their a#%es off and covering themselves in soda and overturning tables while making extremely hostile, profanity-laden demands for a drivable hot wheels car, and escalated to just randomly hitting people with baseball bats.
The whole time mom was going 'haha, aren't they so crazy. Oh it's ok they just get to express themselves. We unschool.' Lasted (afaik) somewhere between four and five months.