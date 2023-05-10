16 almost-married people reveal the reason they called off their wedding.

While runaway brides, 'speak now or forever hold your peace' moments, or getting stood up at the altar are usually only reserved for romantic comedies and 'Love is Blind,' calling off a wedding after the invitations are sent does happen...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'People who have called off their wedding, why?' jilted formerly engaged-to-be-married people everywhere were ready to share the details.

1.

We called off our wedding because I had a meltdown over centerpieces. We realized that our priorities were totally in the wrong place and it was becoming more about a wedding than a marriage. We cancelled the wedding and eloped the next week. No regrets. - jadebear

2.

She decided she was still in love with her ex. I had her call my mom and my grandma to tell them she was calling off the wedding. She did it and then proceeded to drive 3hrs to see her ex, who then told her he didn't want to be with her.