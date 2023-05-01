22 brides share the most unhinged things people said when they were wedding planning.

Planning a wedding can be an expensive, exhausting, and drama-fueled journey in budget spreadsheets and floral themes...

So, when a Reddit user on the gloriously judgmental and petty 'Wedding Shaming' group asked brides everywhere, 'what's the most unhinged things people have said to you during wedding planning?' former and current soon-to-be newlyweds were ready to vent.

1.

'Your wedding date is too close to mine. You need to move yours.' (I got engaged and picked my date first)

'What do you mean I can't just invite my girlfriend (who you don't know and have never met) to replace another guest that said no? You already have the headcount.' (I've never even met my FH's cousin who said this)

'I don't really like cake. Can you just do a dessert bar instead?' (Dessert bar was nearly double the price)