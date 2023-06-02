14 guests share what happened when a bride or groom didn't show up for the wedding.

We've seen runaway brides on horseback in early 2000s romantic comedies, but what happens in a real life tale of jilting?

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'people who went to a wedding where the groom or bride never showed up, what happened next?' scarred guests everywhere were ready to share what went down during the awkward post-rejection moment.

1.

I went to one where the bride-to-be didn't show up. It was very awkward. A few minutes into the bridal party marching down the aisle, the cousin of the bride marched to the platform from the side entrance and very tersely said that the wedding was not going to happen today and that we should all take our gifts with us if we'd brought one to the ceremony.