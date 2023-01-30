16 guests share what happened at the worst wedding they ever attended.

Even when there's a cash bar, a bad DJ, or baby crying during the heartfelt vows--it takes a lot to earn the "worst wedding" trophy. So, when a Reddit user in the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group asked strangers of the internet, "What was the worst wedding you've ever been to?" disappointed guests everywhere were ready to vent. Light a candle for the weddings that become impromptu open mic nights for the groomsmen...never again.
My brother's wife was 2 hours late to their wedding. They held it at a church in Philly with no parking (never mind there's 3 catholic churches within 10-15 minutes of each other in my family's home town in Jersey) Philly Parking authority is a group of as*holes and target cars with out of state plates so my guess is her dad couldn't find parking and didn't want to risk his car getting towed.