16 guests share what happened at the worst wedding they ever attended.

While it wouldn't be a wedding without a tiny bit of drama, most weddings don't go down in the history of family group chats everywhere as the absolute worst event of all time...

Even when there's a cash bar, a bad DJ, or baby crying during the heartfelt vows--it takes a lot to earn the "worst wedding" trophy. So, when a Reddit user in the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group asked strangers of the internet, "What was the worst wedding you've ever been to?" disappointed guests everywhere were ready to vent. Light a candle for the weddings that become impromptu open mic nights for the groomsmen...never again.

1.