20 guests share the absolute worst thing they've ever seen happen at a wedding.

Getting hitched doesn't always go off without a hitch...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the worst thing you've seen happen at a wedding?" people were ready to share the wedding-day horror story that still keeps them up at night.

1.

We got to the church and took our seats. Vibe was off, but didn’t think much of it. Then the start time passed and nothing happens, didn’t think much of it. Finally I said something to a friend next to us, something like, “gee this is late?”

“Yeah it’s terrible isn’t it?” “Huh? What?” “Oh you didn’t hear …”

The entire wedding party got food poisoning from the rehearsal dinner the night before. One bridesmaid, then another, then siblings, parents, bride and groom, everybody. They had a small ceremony at the bride’s parents house.