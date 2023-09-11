20 guests share the absolute worst thing they've ever seen happen at a wedding.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the worst thing you've seen happen at a wedding?" people were ready to share the wedding-day horror story that still keeps them up at night.
We got to the church and took our seats. Vibe was off, but didn’t think much of it. Then the start time passed and nothing happens, didn’t think much of it. Finally I said something to a friend next to us, something like, “gee this is late?”
“Yeah it’s terrible isn’t it?”
“Huh? What?”
“Oh you didn’t hear …”
The entire wedding party got food poisoning from the rehearsal dinner the night before. One bridesmaid, then another, then siblings, parents, bride and groom, everybody. They had a small ceremony at the bride’s parents house.
No church ceremony but a short talk from the pastor (in part to kill time before the reception). They made a short appearance at the reception, but that was it. Just wholly unfair. - yallcaps
I had to break up a fistfight between the groom and the mother of the bride. - doctoroffisticuffs
A giant brush tail possum fell through the ceiling at my cousin's wedding. The bartenders managed to chase it with a broom into the supply closet behind the bar before calling security, who called a pest removalist. - Silent-Zebra
As bride was walking down the aisle organist hit every wrong note. My friend said to me "this is the only thing you will remember about this wedding."
That is until the bride's father (who was marrying the couple) introduced the newlyweds as his new son in law and slightly used daughter. You could have heard a pin drop - One_Issue885
My cousin married into a very religious family. During the after party somebody spiked the punch so to rid the room of the sin of alcohol one of the religious people set the table and punch bowl on fire. - Givemeanameb
At my friend's wedding the flowers wilted, wedding cake ended up in the floor, and some guy wrecked his Corvette in the parking lot of the church --single car accident, ran over a tallish curb and screwed up the door pretty good...impaired probably. - privatemidnight
My wife and I booked out a small hotel in Nicaragua for the wedding. I cue the music to start the ceremony, the music starts, and there's this long delay...
All of a sudden, from around the corner we hear "MY VEIL IS STUCK IN THE CACTUS!!!!"
One of my best friends was the officiant and there's a great photo sequence of us going from puzzled to hysterical laughter up front. - Sceptical_Houseplant
Bride and groom got in a huge drunken fight after the rehearsal dinner, it escalated to include shouting and name-calling between both families, then the wedding got cancelled the day of. - jkvincent
The bride’s water broke - VosTutZich
The bride tripped and rolled down a large embankment and was covered in grass stain. - literanch
Bride was dancing during the reception, fell and broke her left arm. Lots of pictures from the ER- photographer went with them! When the Dr. heard he’d be setting a bride’s arm, he put on a suit! They worked hard to get the swelling down so she wouldn’t have to have her brand new wedding ring cut off. Crazy. - Principessa116
12 speeches, 2 musical numbers, one PowerPoint presentation. - inactiveuser247
My brother's second wedding. For the first dance, the DJ played the wrong song for half a second before stopping, and starting the right song. The Bride disappeared for 2 hours afterwards because "the wedding was ruined." - Upper-Job5130
Matron of honor throwing up just as the officiant was asking if anyone objected. - Amiiboid
The best man giving the toast at the reception and saying the groom’s first wife’s name instead of the current one - pharmhound
The time someone spilled red wine on a bride's dress during cocktail hour probably takes the cake for me. - DennisPikePhoto
Mother of the bride threw a fit, got in a fist fight, left in a car, screaming obscenities, police were called. Thankfully everything else went off without a hitch and it was a lovely ceremony. - sluggyjunx
Father of the bride told her "it's not too late to run" while walking her down the aisle. Everyone heard. - Dazzling1hamster
I dated a girl in high school. It didn’t last, but we remained friends. At her wedding, her dad told me how he wished it was me marrying his daughter and how he always assumed we would get married. They had several pictures on display. I was in more pics than the groom. - SMRTFireGuy
Best man starts off speech with, "I've seen *the groom* with a lot of girls over the years...". You know the cliché speech where it goes on to say but you're the best for him, etc. etc.
Turns out the bride and groom were dating long before the best man even became a friend. Essentially outed him as a degenerate cheater. She was super pissed. - Wallace2727