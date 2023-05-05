16 married people and guests share their absolute best wedding horror story.

We've heard of crying bridezillas, tipsy aunts, drunken R-rated speeches, and exes showing up who refuse to 'hold their peace,' but a truly unique wedding horror tale can follow a family for years...

There's nothing like getting roasted at every future holiday because your decided to have a butterfly release during your ceremony and all the butterflies were dead. So, when a Reddit user asked the hilariously judgmental 'Wedding Shaming' group, 'What's your best wedding horror story?' people were ready to share.

1.

I'm actually a wedding DJ as well. I once attended a wedding in which the groom failed to attend. It was a total disaster.

The bride looked like she could have been just 18, absolutely adorably cute and she just sat out in the hallway crying with her parents while her friends and family were moved from the ceremony hall to the reception area for dinner and drinks.